Movies in the Park in St. George Starts Tonight!

Summer nights in Southern Utah are about to get a lot more cinematic! St. George City has officially announced its 2026 "In the Parks" Movie Series schedule, promising a season full of family-friendly favorites, blockbusters, and nostalgic classics under the stars. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Vendors & food trucks are on-hand as well. (To become a vendor, click here.)

TOUR DIFFERENT CITY PARKS

The series runs on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of every month from May through October. The best part? It’s completely free to the public. Each screening takes place in a different local park, giving residents a chance to explore the city's beautiful green spaces while enjoying a movie on the big screen.

EVENT DETAILS

Time: All movies are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM .

What to Bring: Blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite movie snacks.

Admission: Free!

Whether you’re looking for a low-cost date night or a fun Friday activity for the kids, the "Movies in the Park" series offers a perfect way to soak up the warm evening air and connect with the community.

2026 MOVIE SCHEDULE & HOSTING PARK VENUE

Mark your calendars for this year’s lineup:

May 8: The Parent Trap @ Town Square Park

May 22: School of Rock @ Fossil Falls Park

June 12: Brother Bear @ Town Square Park

June 26: Ratatouille @ Christensen Park

July 10: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial @ Town Square Park

August 14: Kung Fu Panda @ Royal Oaks Park

August 28: Zootopia 2 @ Town Square Park

September 25: Wicked @ Vernon Worthen Park

October 9: Scooby-Doo on Spooky Island @ Town Square Park

From the musical magic of Wicked to the mystery-solving fun of Scooby-Doo, there is something for everyone this season. Be sure to arrive early to snag a good spot on the grass!