Delish Thursday: A Utah Specialty, The Famous Green Jello Salad

Hi Friends!

Happy Spring! Despite my sneezy, sniffly nose and runny, itchy eyes, I love this time of year. I love the return of the warm sun and the beginnings of new life.

I’m looking out the window right now and there are daffodils and hyacinth blooming in our backyard.

The trees are covered with buds and the birds are singing. Aw, sweet Spring, we welcome you with open arms!!

We have a lot of family get-togethers in the Spring. Between St. Patrick’s Day and Easter and numerous family birthdays, it seems we are celebrating something almost every weekend. Here is my go-to Jell-O salad recipe. It is creamy and delicious, and everyone seems to love it. Enjoy!

Spring Green Jell-0 Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 (6 oz.) package lime gelatin

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 can crushed pineapple (do not drain)

2 cups whipping cream

Instructions:

Bring water to a boil.

Put the water into a mixing bowl and stir in gelatin and sugar. Stir until gelatin is dissolved.

Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Add lemon juice.

Stir in crushed pineapple.

Refrigerate just until syrupy.

While gelatin is chilling to syrup consistency, whip cream until stiff.

Fold whipped cream into gelatin mixture.

Pour entire mixture into a 9x13 dish.

Refrigerate for several hours until firm.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.