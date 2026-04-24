Guess Which Month is WORST For Road Rage in Utah…

Road rage is nothing new in Utah, but new data shows a clear pattern that’s starting to raise eyebrows. According to data from the Utah Highway Patrol, incidents tied to the state’s road rage enhancement law are consistently peaking in the month of March.

NUMBERS DON'T LIE

The numbers come from the Utah Highway Patrol, which has been tracking cases since the state’s updated road rage law took effect in July 2024. Before that, officials say there wasn’t a formal system for tracking these incidents. Since then, troopers have averaged about 14 road rage cases per month in 2025, but March stands out. In fact, March 2025 saw 31 incidents, the highest monthly total recorded, and March 2026 is already leading again this year.

PATIENCE RUNS THIN

So what’s behind the spike? Even law enforcement admits there’s no clear answer. Utah Highway Patrol officials say it’s largely speculation, but one leading theory points to seasonal behavior. As winter conditions fade, more drivers return to the roads, traffic increases, and patience may run thinner.

ROAD RAGE ENHANCEMENTS

The issue also reflects a broader trend. Road rage incidents have been rising in Utah in recent years, with dispatch reports increasing significantly since 2020. Lawmakers responded by passing stricter penalties, allowing certain aggressive driving incidents to be enhanced to more serious charges under the law.

SOUTHERN UTAH ADVANTAGE?

For drivers in Southern Utah, this is a reminder that even as roads clear and weather improves, behavior behind the wheel matters. March might bring better driving conditions—but it also appears to bring more tension. And as data continues to show, a split-second decision in anger can have lasting consequences.