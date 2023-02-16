Hi Friends!

These cold winter months call for some comfort food and that means a good crockpot meal!

Crockpot meals are easy to prepare, and you are welcomed home on a cold afternoon with the smell of delicious crockpot food that has been cooking all day! What could be better and what could be easier?

Enjoy this pork chop dinner served with a vegetable and your meal is complete!

Crockpot Stuffed Pork Chops

Ingredients

6 to 8 thick boneless pork chops

1 pkg. stuffing mix (I like the chicken stuffing flavor, but you can use the flavor you prefer.)

1 can (10.5 oz.) cream of mushroom soup

1 packet pork gravy mix

1 cup water

Instructions

Prepare the stuffing mix as directed on the package.

Cut a pocket into one side of each pork chop being careful to not cut all the way through.

Spoon prepared stuffing into pockets using all of the stuffing.

Set pork chops in crockpot with stuffed pocket facing up.

Whisk together the mushroom soup, gravy mix and water.

Pour soup mixture over pork chops.

Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours

If you'll add into the mix your choice of a delicious side dish (homemade mac and cheese, parmesan potatoes, baked beans and especially a good veggie dish like green bean casserole, creamed corn, mixed vegetables or even a "hand" veggie like corn on the cob, carrots or celery), your meal will be complete.

Enjoy the fruits of your labor. Yum!

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.