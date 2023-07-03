Southern Utah Sunrise Stories: Volume 4

Statewide News – 7/03/23

A Stage One Fire Restriction

Due to a surplus of dry vegetation, high temperatures, and the looming firework season, the State of Utah has been issued a stage one fire restriction to mitigate the risk of wildfires throughout the state.

Southern Utah has been especially bad since the weather has taken a turn for the worse in terms of heat. If you’re wondering about the restrictions put in place and how they affect you, check out our article going deeper into the subject.

Temperatures are Rising Fast in Utah

The true summer weather has hit the state in a serious way. Temperatures across the state are getting hot with Southern Utah getting the worst of it (as usual).

Washington County has broken 100 degrees and is expected to reach a high of 110 degrees today, July 3.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 7/03/23

7-Year-Old Dead After Fatal Hit and Run

A car crash involving three vehicles results in the death of 7-year-old boy Acetyn Butterfus-Ramirez and the injury of three others on June 30. Ace and his family were T-boned by a drunk driver who then escaped from the scene of the crime. The suspect was later arrested for a myriad of reasons including homicide.

Friends and family of Ace have set up a memorial account of which you can donate to, should you wish to do so. Check out the embedded Facebook post for more details.

Man Shot Dead in Berly

updated on July 3 at 4:30 p.m.

on July 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Iron County Sherriff's office responded to reports of a dead man in Beryl.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene, and it was later discovered the man possibly died from a gunshot wound.

More details will be given once available.

Drag Show Performance Goes Through Despite Heat and Protestors

After a long string of controversy surrounding whether the all-ages-drag show should be allowed to perform at a public park in St. George, the show finally arrived on June 30 to dozens of people in attendance of the performance, as well as protesters.

The protestors had signs saying, “Not In Our Town,” and “Save The Children” among other phrases.

Hot weather was present during the performance with temperatures reaching the high 90’s, but that didn’t stop the show from coming to fruition.

Other

We’re now at the 4th entry of Sunrise Stories. Since we’re knee deep into providing daily news catered to Southern Utah, I thought it might be fun to tell you a bit about the author of Sunrise Stories, Stockton Myers.

Stockton was born and raised in St. George and is from the graduating class of 2015 from Dixie High School. Stockton is a musical theater fanatic and loves to talk about anything geeky. Stockton values nothing more than his family and friends, and orders takeout a bit too much (don’t we all).

