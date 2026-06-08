The Pentagon Reverses Course on LDS Christian Classification…Sort Of…

The Pentagon has officially walked back a highly controversial update to its military personnel database after facing intense, immediate backlash from Utah lawmakers.

Affiliation Codes

The uproar began when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rolled out a streamlined "Religious Affiliation Codes" list, slashing the number of officially tracked faith designations from over 200 to just 31 to improve administrative efficiency for chaplains. However, the initial restructuring drew fierce criticism when the Department of Defense grouped 21 denominations under a "Christian" header but placed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a completely separate category outside it.

Utah’s federal delegation wasted no time pushing back. Senator John Curtis took to social media to label the classification "unacceptable," arguing that a government entity should not define a faith in a way that contradicts its core beliefs.

"Latter-day Saints are among the most patriotic, service-oriented individuals in our country," Curtis wrote. "They are also unequivocally Christian—just look at who is in the name of the Church."

Meanwhile, Senator Mike Lee engaged in a direct appeal to the administration, fiercely defending the Church's foundational tenets on national platforms.

Monday Morning Modification

The pressure resulted in a swift course correction. On Monday morning, the Pentagon issued a statement confirming that the layout contained an administrative mistake that has since been resolved. To fix it, defense officials eliminated the umbrella "Christian" category header entirely, choosing instead to list all 31 recognized faith groups independently by denomination. Senator Curtis thanked defense officials for delivering a swift correction, putting an end to a brief but intense theological debate at the highest levels of military administration.