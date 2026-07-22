Utah’s Summer Fire and Flood Costs Already Climbing

Utah does not yet have one official total damage estimate for this summer’s fires and floods, but KDXU News did some research, and the numbers already available show a costly season that is still unfolding. Media reports say Utah had already spent an estimated $40 million on wildland firefighting by early July. That figure reflects suppression costs, not the full damage to homes, cabins, roads, businesses or the long-term economic impacts left behind.

Cottonwood Fire & Flood

The Cottonwood Fire alone shows how quickly costs can grow. Media reports have placed that fire’s suppression cost at more than $40 million, while also reporting that the fire destroyed an estimated 185 structures. Fire officials have warned those numbers can rise as final billing, rehabilitation and recovery expenses are processed. Then came the flooding. After heavy rain fell over the Cottonwood Fire burn scar, flash flooding and debris flows hit Beaver County. State Route 153 through Beaver Canyon remains closed indefinitely after sections of the road were severely damaged or completely washed away.

High Fuels Costs Contribute to the Total

Media reports say transportation officials expect the road repairs to carry a “pretty hefty price tag” and likely cost several million dollars. Officials have also said it is too early to know the full timeline because crews are still assessing damage and, in some areas, still working to regain access.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Jason Bradley on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Those figures still do not include every private loss. Property damage, cleanup, road repairs, lost business, flood recovery, erosion control and long-term watershed rehabilitation can all add to the total.

It's Not Over Yet

So the honest estimate is this: Utah is already looking at tens of millions of dollars in fire and flood costs this summer. The real total will likely climb much higher once agencies finish calculating suppression bills, infrastructure repairs, property losses and recovery work.