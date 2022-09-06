Elderly Man Missing in Bryce Canyon NP

(Bryce Canyon N.P., UT) -- Authorities at Bryce Canyon National Park say they need your help finding a missing person. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen getting off a park shuttle at Bryce Point on Thursday, September 1st around 3:00pm. He is about 80 years-old was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt, and tan colored hat. His current whereabouts are unknown. There is a search taking place. If you believe you saw him or have any other information that might help, please contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 676-1134 or NPS Glen Canyon Dispatch at (928) 608-6301.

