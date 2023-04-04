“Armed and Dangerous” St. George Police Search For Suspect

(St. George, UT) -- St.George Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say is armed and dangerous. 26-year-old Jason Fierro is wanted in connection with a business burglary where police say he discharged a firearm multiple times.

Do not approach this man, instead if you see Fierro or know where he is, call 9-1-1 immediately and reference SGPD incident 23P008491.

He is 6'1 and weighs about 235lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt/hoodie, with black shorts, tennis shoes and a camo backpack. He is said to have tattoos on his left forearm. Don't rely on his clothing description as he is known to change clothes.

