Traffic Fatality Closes Brigham Road On-Ramp

Tragedy on the I-15: Fatal Commuter Crash in St. George

A somber mood settled over St. George this Monday morning following a fatal traffic accident that disrupted the early commute for thousands of Washington County residents. According to multiple reports and information gathered from St. George Police & the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026.

ONE DRIVER DEAD

The crash took place on the northbound I-15 on-ramp near Brigham Road, a critical junction for those heading toward the city center from the Bloomington area. St. George Police Department officials confirmed that one person was killed in the collision. Due to the severity of the wreck, authorities closed the on-ramp for several hours to conduct a thorough investigation and clear the wreckage.

TRAFFIC BACKED UP FOR MILES

The closure triggered significant traffic congestion throughout the Bloomington neighborhood and surrounding surface streets as drivers were diverted to alternate routes. Traffic was backed up through & down River Road. While the Utah Highway Patrol has taken the lead on the investigation, specific details regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

This morning’s tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities we all share on the road. Local officials urge commuters to remain vigilant and exercise extra caution, especially during the busy morning hours in high-traffic zones.