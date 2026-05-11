LDS General Authority Elder W. Mark Bassett Has Died in St. George

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is mourning the unexpected passing of Elder Mark D. Bassett, a General Authority Seventy, who died on Monday at the age of 59. Church officials confirmed that Elder Bassett passed away in St. George, Utah. While a specific cause of death has not been officially released, his sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Church members and leaders worldwide.

Elder Bassett had been serving as a General Authority Seventy since April 2016. During his decade of service, he held numerous high-level leadership positions, including assignments in the South Pacific and North America West Areas. He was well-regarded for his administrative capability and his deep spiritual commitment to the missionary work of the Church, having previously served as a mission president in the Arizona Mesa Mission and as a member of the Missionary Department at Church headquarters.

Born in Carmichael, California, Elder Bassett’s professional background before his full-time Church service was in the wholesale automobile industry. He and his wife, Angela, are the parents of five children.

As the community and Church membership process this loss, officials noted that this is a developing story. We will bring more information as the Church releases further details regarding funeral arrangements and the circumstances of his passing. For now, the focus remains on supporting the Bassett family during this difficult time of transition and mourning.