I love this country and I love Southern Utah.

But sometimes I just don't understand it.

Incredible people like Kristy Pike run the Washington County Children's Justice Center, a place where children can be examined and interviewed as a follow-up to horrific crimes that have been committed against them.

Adults with big hearts have stepped up to fund and run this non-profit "safe place" for kids who have been abused, physically or sexually.

The thing I don't understand is how someone -- members of our community -- could abuse a child.

We shouldn't need a place like the CJC because this just shouldn't happen.

I'm not naïve or stupid. I know that it does happen, but it breaks my heart. Being betrayed hurts at all levels, but the pang of betrayal hits hardest when it is delivered by someone you trust, love, rely on.

This April, National Child Abuse Awareness Month, let's do what we can to stop it. Catch the creeps. Nail the bad guys. Save the kids.

Here are some crucial numbers you need to keep somewhere handy. Look for any signs of abuse, then make a call. Don't hesitate. Just do it.

24-hour child abuse hotline: 855-323-3237

Division of Child and Family Services at 877-797-3237

WC Children's Justice Center: 435-301-7190

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's CyberTipline: 800-843-5678

Learn to recognize the signs of child abuse:

Indicators of physical abuse can include the following:

Injuries to the eyes or both sides of the head or body (accidental injuries typically affect only one side of the body)

Frequently appearing injuries such as bruises, cuts, and burns, especially if the child is unable to provide an adequate explanation of the cause. These may appear in distinctive patterns such as grab marks, human bite marks, cigarette burns or impressions of other instruments.

Destructive, aggressive or disruptive behavior

Passive, withdrawn or emotionless behavior

Fear of going home or fear of parent(s)

Indicators of sexual abuse can include the following:

Symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases

Injury to genital area

Difficulty and/or pain when sitting or walking

Sexually suggestive, inappropriate or promiscuous behavior or verbalization

Expressing age-inappropriate knowledge of sexual relations

Sexual victimization of other children

Indicators of maltreatment can include the following:

Obvious malnourishment, listlessness or fatigue

Stealing or begging for food

Lack of personal care – poor personal hygiene, torn and/or dirty clothes

Untreated need for glasses, dental care or other medical attention

Frequent absence from or tardiness to school

Child inappropriately left unattended or without supervision

Please, please! Let's stop this now.