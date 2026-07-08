Inmate Found Unconscious at the Washington County Jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate being held on an attempted murder charge was found unconscious inside his cell at the Washington County jail. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Lopez-Garcia was found unconscious at the Purgatory Correctional Facility on July 2. Authorities said he had injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Inmate Transported to the Hospital

Medical personnel responded, and Lopez-Garcia was transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment. As of Wednesday, July 8, the sheriff’s office had not publicly released an update on his condition. Lopez-Garcia had been booked into the Washington County jail on June 28. He was initially arrested on suspicion of assault, a class B misdemeanor, but the case was later enhanced to attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Critical Task Force Involved

The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force responded to investigate the incident at the jail. That task force is typically brought in to provide an outside or multiagency review of serious incidents involving law enforcement or correctional facilities. The sheriff’s office said no additional information would be released at this time as the investigation continues.

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The incident puts renewed attention on what happens when someone suffers a serious medical emergency while in custody and on the procedures used to investigate incidents inside correctional facilities. Purgatory Correctional Facility, located in Hurricane, serves as Washington County’s jail and houses people awaiting court proceedings along with others serving sentences.

No Other Inmates Involved

For now, several questions remain unanswered, including Lopez-Garcia’s current medical condition and the circumstances leading up to him being found unconscious. Authorities have not indicated that another inmate was involved. The Critical Incident Task Force investigation remains ongoing, and additional details could be released if investigators determine more information can be made public.