BYU Star Receiver Officially Charged With 1st Degree Rape

In a case that has drawn widespread attention both inside and outside college football circles, former Brigham Young University wide receiver Parker Kingston made a recent court appearance on charges of first-degree felony rape. The 21-year-old athlete is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at her home here in St. George, an incident she says occurred on Feb. 23, 2025, and later reported to police at St. George Regional Hospital.

DIGITAL & FORENSIC EVIDENCE

Kingston was arrested on Feb. 11, 2026, after a year-long investigation by the St. George Police Department that included the collection of digital and forensic evidence and interviews with multiple witnesses. He was initially held without bail, but during his court appearance on Feb. 13, a Washington County judge set bail at $100,000, with $10,000 cash posted to secure his release. Conditions of release include wearing a GPS ankle monitor, no contact with the accuser or possible witnesses, and a ban on social media use.

VIRTUAL COURT APPEARANCE

In that same hearing, the judge also found “by clear and convincing evidence” that Kingston was considered a danger to the community, a factor weighing into the stringent release restrictions. Kingston appeared virtually from custody and has maintained that “all sexual activity” was consensual, a claim outlined in court documents unsealed in the case.

Following the arrest, BYU announced that Kingston is no longer a student or part of the football program, effectively ending his collegiate playing career.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

A preliminary hearing to assess probable cause and whether the case will be bound over for trial has been scheduled for March 23. If convicted, Kingston faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison under Utah law.

The case continues to be closely followed—both for its legal implications and its impact on BYU’s football program.