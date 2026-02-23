Here Are All the Utah Olympian Medalists

The 2026 Winter Olympics brought an incredible showing from athletes with ties to Utah, who helped Team USA and other nations earn 19 medals across 15 events — nearly half of America’s total haul.

Gold Medalists with Utah Connections

Alex Ferreira (freeski halfpipe) — Although originally from Colorado, Ferreira lived and competed in Park City while training and earning medals through his career, including gold in the men’s halfpipe in 2026.

Mixed Team Freeski Aerials Team (Connor Curran, Kaila Kuhn, Chris Lillis) — This gold-medal squad featured athletes who trained and/or went to school in Utah, representing the strength of Utah’s freestyle skiing programs.

Silver Medal Winners with Utah Ties

Casey Dawson (team pursuit speed skating) — Born and raised in Park City, Utah, Dawson took silver in the team pursuit, adding to his Olympic medal collection.

Alex Hall (freeski slopestyle) — Hall, a University of Utah alum and Park City skier, brought home a silver in men’s slopestyle.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (alpine skiing, super-G silver) — Trained at Utah venues and a competitor familiar to Utah ski fans.

Bronze Medal Winners

Mia Manganello (speed skating mass start) — Though originally from Florida, her family moved to Utah so she could train, and she earned bronze in the mass-start race.

Corinne Stoddard (short-track 1500m) — A Salt Lake City resident who trains locally, Stoddard secured a bronze after a strong performance.

Ashley Farquharson (luge) — Grew up and trained in Park City, bringing home a bronze medal in women’s singles luge.

Why Utah Matters in Winter Sports

Yes, it's a long way from the triple-didget summers of St. George. But, from Park City’s slopes and ice rinks to collegiate programs like University of Utah and Rowmark Ski Academy, the Beehive State continues to be a launching pad for Olympic excellence. Whether athletes were born here, trained here, or chose Utah for school and elite development, the 2026 Winter Games underscored why this region is a winter-sports powerhouse.