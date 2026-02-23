Utah Is Not The Least Sinful State in the US…See Who Is

When it comes to national comparisons of behavior and lifestyle, the numbers don’t lie, and in the case of sin, they reveal some fascinating regional contrasts right here in the Southwest. According to WalletHub’s most recent “Most Sinful States” study, Utah ranks among the 7th least sinful states in the country, while just a short drive south, Arizona lands near the top as the 9th most sinful state, and only a few miles further, Nevada claims the spot as the most sinful state in America.

WHAT MAKES A STATE SINFUL?

This kind of ranking might raise eyebrows, but it’s based on a broad set of measures that go beyond stereotypes, including things like anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. These categories combine metrics ranging from violent crime and gambling rates to smoking prevalence and other lifestyle behaviors.

THE BEHAVE BEEHIVE STATE

For Utah, that blend of indicators adds up to a nation-leading record for many desirable lifestyle habits, especially when compared with states known for their nightlife and relaxed vice laws. That’s why the Beehive State sits comfortably in the bottom tier of the sinful rankings, meaning fewer behaviors associated with vice on average than most other states.

SO BAD, BUT SO CLOSE

Just across the border, however, the picture changes. Arizona’s placement in the top tier of the sinful index, around 9th most sinful overall in some assessments, reflects higher measures in categories like excesses and vices and lust relative to other states.

NO SECRET HERE

Then there’s Nevada, home to Las Vegas, long dubbed “Sin City”, which consistently tops these lists as the most sinful state in the country. Its high ranking is driven by its gambling culture, entertainment industry, and other lifestyle factors that score high on the vice scales.

READ MORE: SEE THE WHOLE REPORT HERE

For residents of Southern Utah, it’s a stark reminder that just a few miles can divide very different social landscapes, from some of the least sinful to the most sinful corners of the nation.