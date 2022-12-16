Gift Card Ideas: Highest Rating Restaurants In Town!

CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEA: A Gift Card to a VERY HIGHLY RATED Restaurant in town!

Here are the Highest Rated Restaurants in St. George, Cedar City, and Hurricane according to Google Reviews:

St. George:

1. La Cocina Mexican Street Food. 744 N Bluff Street.

4.7 Stars and 859 Reviews

Michelle Brown said "Best Mexican food in St. George! Street tacos and mulas are the best! The salads are also excellent, not on the menu but fantastic."

2. Pepe's Tacos. 757 N Bluff Street.

4.7 Stars and 179 Reviews.

Scott Godown said "Pepe's Tacos is incredible!!! Best carne asada I've had in Utah!... We'll be back again and again and again."

3. Tia's Restaurant 1812 W Sunset Blvd.

4.8 Stars and 442 Reviews.

Jacqueline said "Wow! Such a cute place with great food. My family had the Nutella waffles, bean soup, nachos, vegan tacos, and pupusas. 10/10 experience.

4. Island Grinds 1973 W Sunset Blvd.

4.7 Stars and 683 Reviews.

Parker Davis said "If you think Honolulu (Grill) or Mo Betta's is good, then prepare to never eat at either place again!!! Island Grinds wins it by far! ...Home cooked flavor, big portions, awesome price."

5. Roxberry Juice Co. 1091 N Bluff Street in Sunset Corner.

4.8 Stars and 646 Reviews.

Alisa Hafen said "This place was so delicious! The service was quick, place was super clean and the employees were friendly. ...Probably my favorite smoothies in St. George!

HONORABLE MENTION:

I felt like I wanted to add this new business in town, but it didn't feel very fair because they're new and have very few reviews. But they have the FIRST 5 STARS I've seen!

Big Lud's BBQ 185 N Bluff Street. A food trailer next to Kneaders on Bluff.

5 Stars and 90 Reviews

Sarah Sparks said "Best Barbecue in town and excellent service from the best cooks around!"

CEDAR CITY:

1. Park Place Eatery. 23 W Center Street.

4.6 Stars and 456 Reviews.

Justin Wright said "To die for crepes. The best in the state of Utah all homemade and freshest fruit sliced as you order. Homemade whip cream. Oh my gosh the best I have ever had. Go try it out."

2. Teriyaki Grill. 102 N Main Street In Cedar Towne Center

4.2 Stars and 185 Reviews.

Crystal Bilyeu said "The Best Food, friendly staff and you get so much food!"

3. Brick House Cafe. 86 S Main Street.

4.3 Stars and 764 Reviews.

Kelsey Ballstaedt said "BEST SANDWICHES. I have never been disappointed when I have come here, it's a must-stop every roadtrip."

4. Bunnisa's Thai Cuisine. 5 N Main Street.

4.3 Stars and 453 Reviews.

Cristina Clerico said "Best Thai in town. Very friendly service. The deep fried banana with coconut ice cream (has pistachios) is delicious!

5. Pork Belly's Eatery and Catering. 565 S Main Street In Stone Gate Shopping Center.

4.5 Stars and 903 Reviews.

Jake Jensen said "Best Burrito I've ever had! It was incredible! My waitress was great! Great food and service! I'll be back again one day!"

HURRICANE:

1. Main Street Cafe. 138 Main Street

4.8 Stars and 1.8k Reviews.

Jan Berenda said "Best and biggest burger you ever had!! Local meal, grilled on the garden, friendly staff... I recommend."

2. Pig's Ear American Bistro. 75 2000 W.

4.5 Stars and 523 Reviews.

Kathleen Kiyabu said "Amazing food! Ribs are the best I have had. Portabella mushroom fries are delicious and the key lime pie is soo yummy! Service is great and staff are all nice and friendly. A lucky find!"

3. The Pizza Wagon. 711 W State Street.

4.8 Stars and 491 Reviews.

Kevin K said "Had pizza all around the world. This was the best one. Good balance of flavours and good size. Bottom not burned. This was excellent!"

4. Cross Country Diner. 112 W State Street.

4.8 Stars and 316 Reviews.

Angel Lyn said "Finally stopped to taste the food at THE CUTEST diner in hurricane and... OH! MY! WORD! YUM! The unique fry sauce is THE BEST I've ever had!!!!!"

5. Triple TJ's Cafe. 1141 State Street In Grand Circle Plaza.

4.5 Stars and 557 Reviews.

Woltra1 said "I still remember the first time here, we were starving, and we got burgers. At the time I felt like I was eating the BEST burger of my life. Fluke? Was it because we were starving? I don't know so we tried it again. We enjoyed our 2nd round of burgers just as much! OK! Sold!"

Gif Credit: Giphy.com