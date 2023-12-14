The holidays are stressful for many reasons, especially when you plan on traveling and must leave your home for a few days.

It’s a prime time for burglars to be casing houses to hit and make a quick buck off your property. Maybe they’ll even steal your Christmas lights like one poor woman experienced earlier this week in Salt Lake City.

KUTV reported that a single mom had all the decorations in her front yard stolen. She woke up to her Christmas lights missing as well as her wreath. The front porch light had been unscrewed and since she and none of her neighbors had any surveillance systems, filing a police report would be difficult. The victim of the burglary has since purchased a Ring camera.

This is just one example of the crime rates going up during the holidays and it’s still a little over a week away from Christmas!

So, if you’re planning to head out of town for the holiday here are a few things you should do to protect your house.

The Flying Locksmiths have a few good tips for those traveling this holiday season.

Lock It All Up—That means lock your doors, your windows, and any other openings in your home. If you have a multiple-story home, don’t think the upper floors are safe. Thieves are smart and ladders are easy to get.

Timers—Set your lights on a timer to make it look like you're home even when you’re not.

Motion Sensors—Another way to fool burglars is motion sensors that go off when someone comes by. This will help deter any would-be intruders.

Neighbors— If you have some trustworthy neighbors, tell them you will be gone and ask if they can keep an eye on your place while you’re away.

Online— Thieves are always scouting for possible homes that will be empty during the holidays. One way they do that is by checking social media. So, be careful when posting your timelines of vacation and set your accounts to private.

Security System— The best way to have peace of mind when going on vacation is to have a good security system that is connected to your phone and the police department. This way they can quickly get to your home, and you will be immediately notified.

Stay safe this holiday season!