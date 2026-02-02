KDXU News has learned that a helicopter crash in here in Southern Utah on Monday afternoon has left a pilot hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Authorities have confirmed the incident occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Silver Reef area near Leeds and Hurricane, prompting a response from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, local EMS units, and law enforcement.

According to officials with Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the crash site at about 1 p.m. after receiving reports of the downed aircraft. The helicopter had two people aboard at the time of the accident. The pilot suffered serious injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the St. George Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The second occupant was evaluated on scene and declined further medical treatment, indicating no obvious major injuries. Multiple fire and rescue units — including Medic 43, Medic 47, Brush 47, Brush 46, and Battalion 42 — assisted with the response, according to statements and photos released by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

At this time, authorities have not released details on what caused the helicopter to crash. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident. Early reports from other Utah helicopter accidents show that thorough investigations by law enforcement and aviation safety officials often take weeks.

As more information becomes available, updates from emergency responders and local officials will help clarify what happened and whether mechanical issues, weather, or other factors contributed to the crash.