K9 Unit Turns Routine St. George Traffic Stop into Major Drug Bust

A routine traffic stop in southern Utah led to a massive drug seizure and the arrest of a suspected drug courier in Washington County. According to police, a St. George Police Department officer stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 9 after noticing the car had an unilluminated license plate. During the stop, officers worked with agents from Homeland Security Investigations and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A narcotics detection K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search. Investigators say the search uncovered several large bundles in the trunk containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. In total, authorities reported seizing about 176 to 177 pounds of suspected meth, a major haul that law enforcement says could have had a significant impact if it reached distribution.

CONFESSION MADE

The driver, identified as Robert William Galicia Hernandez, was taken into custody and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County. Court documents say the suspect initially had difficulty communicating with officers, but later admitted through a translator that he knew he was transporting something illegal, though he claimed he did not know exactly what substance was in the vehicle. Investigators say he also told officers he had been paid to deliver the load to an unknown location somewhere north of southern Utah.

LISTEN HERE: STG POLICE K9 HANDLER SARGENT JOE WATSON

Hernandez now faces investigation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a serious felony offense in Utah. Law enforcement agencies say the case highlights the role southern Utah highways play in drug trafficking routes moving narcotics across the western United States. Officials also credit coordinated efforts among local police, county deputies, federal agents, and K-9 units for stopping what they describe as a significant shipment before it could reach communities farther north.