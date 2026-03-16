LDS Church Publishes “Light the World” Campaign Statistics

The “Light the World” Giving Machine campaign from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to grow worldwide, and new data released in 2025 shows the charitable initiative is having a significant impact. The red vending-machine-style kiosks allow people to donate items like meals, livestock, clothing, hygiene kits, and even medical supplies to charities instead of purchasing something for themselves.

PEOPLE IN NEED

The 2025 "Light the World" campaign marked a significant global expansion for the initiative, with Giving Machine kiosks operating in a record 126 cities across 21 countries and six continents. This year’s effort introduced machines to nine new countries—including Argentina, Brazil, Japan, and Thailand—and featured over 4,000 unique donation items ranging from hygiene kits and vaccinations to livestock like goats and beehives. Building on the momentum of the 2024 season, which saw over 850,000 donors contribute more than 490,000 items, the 2025 campaign partnered with 12 global and approximately 500 local nonprofits. The Giving Machines have expanded rapidly since they were first introduced in Salt Lake City in 2017. Since that time, the program has raised nearly $50 million for local and international charities, helping provide food, vaccines, education supplies, and other necessities to people in need.

SOUTHERN UTAH'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Southern Utah has played a role in that success. Each year, Giving Machines are set up in several locations around Utah, including heavily trafficked spots like the Red Cliffs Mall where shoppers can easily stop and donate while visiting the mall during the holiday season. The southern Utah machines consistently draw strong participation from residents and visitors alike, reflecting the region’s strong culture of service and faith-based giving.

REAL WORLD HELP

Recent campaign results highlight just how popular the program has become. During the most recent holiday season, hundreds of thousands of people visited the machines and donated nearly half a million items. Those donations translated into real-world help, including millions of meals, hundreds of thousands of vaccines and livestock donations that help families around the world build sustainable sources of food and income.

CHARITABLE GIVING SIMPLE

The initiative itself is part of the church’s broader “Light the World” Christmas campaign, which encourages people to follow the example of Jesus Christ by serving others. Church leaders say the machines make charitable giving simple and visual, allowing donors to see exactly what their contribution will provide.

FAMILIES GETTING INVOLVED

By placing the machines in popular public spaces such as malls and shopping centers, organizers make it easy for families to participate together. Parents often bring their children to choose items to donate, turning the experience into a hands-on lesson about generosity.

COMPASSION AROUND THE WORLD

As the Giving Machine program continues to expand to more cities and countries, organizers say the goal remains simple: give people a meaningful and memorable way to help others during the Christmas season while spreading a message of compassion around the world.