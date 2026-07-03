Utah drivers will see extra law enforcement on the roads during the July holiday season as the Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Department of Public Safety and WCF Insurance launch a statewide DUI crackdown and sober ride campaign.

Sargent Bryan Hendrix From the SGPD Talks Accident Reconstruction on Southern U-Talk on KDXU.

The campaign comes ahead of both Independence Day and Pioneer Day celebrations, when travel, parties and late-night driving all increase. Officials say more than 200 additional DUI enforcement shifts will be worked by 29 law enforcement agencies across Utah during July. That means drivers can expect more patrols looking for signs of alcohol- or drug-impaired driving.

Safest Choice

The Utah Highway Patrol wants you to know...\f you drink or use drugs, do not drive. UHP leaders say impairment can begin with the first drink or drug, and the safest choice is to separate drinking from driving altogether. The Highway Safety Office says Utah saw 102 deaths in 2025 involving a drug- or alcohol-impaired driver.

Need a Lyft?

To help people plan ahead, WCF Insurance is funding a $12.50 Lyft ride-share credit available statewide during the July holidays. The credit can be redeemed by scanning QR codes on campaign materials at participating bars and restaurants. KSL reports campaign materials will also be used to remind drivers that a DUI can cost close to $20,000 once court fees, insurance increases and other expenses are included.

Look for the Code

For Southern Utah, the timing matters. St. George, Washington City, Hurricane, Cedar City and other communities will see heavy holiday traffic tied to fireworks, family gatherings and summer travel. For participating Southern Utah bars or restaurants, the credit is described as statewide, so residents should look for QR code materials at local participating businesses and plan their ride before the night begins.