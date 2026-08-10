Utah Sees Sharp Rise in Fatal Large Truck Fatalities

Utah saw one of the sharpest increases in fatal large truck crashes & fatalities in the country, even as the national trend moved in the opposite direction.

A new analysis from Breakstone, White & Gluck, using Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data, found Utah ranked No. 13 nationwide for the largest year-over-year percentage increase in fatal large truck driver crashes. Utah went from 36 fatal large truck crashes in 2024 to 43 in 2025, an increase of seven crashes, or 19.4%.

Utah Only Western State

That rise stands out because fatal large truck crashes declined nationally by 9.9% during the same period. Utah accounted for 1% of the national total in 2025 and ranked 34th among states for total fatal large truck crash volume. The increase also places Utah among a small group of Western states moving in the wrong direction. According to the study, Utah was one of only five Western states to record an increase, joining Hawaii, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada. Utah’s seven additional crashes accounted for 16.3% of the added fatal crashes among those five Western states.

Utah By Comparison

The regional comparison is especially relevant for Utah drivers. Wyoming saw a 44.8% increase, rising from 29 to 42 fatal large truck crashes. Nevada climbed 28.6%, from 35 to 45. But several neighboring states improved. Colorado dropped 22.6%, Idaho declined 12.2%, New Mexico fell 18.8% and Arizona dropped 15.9%. Utah’s highways carry a difficult mix of local commuters, long-haul freight and rural travel. The Wasatch Front continues to grow more congested, while I-15, I-80 and other corridors remain key routes for trucks moving goods through the Intermountain West.

More Spare, More Patience

The numbers do not explain every cause behind the increase, but they do show a safety trend worth watching. The numbers don't lie: large trucks need more space, more stopping distance and more patience from everyone sharing the road.