Here’s How to Apply For Free & Reduced School Lunch

With the new school year starting Thursday, Washington County School District is encouraging families to make sure they are ready for school meals — and to apply for free or reduced-price lunch if they may need help.

Application Instructions

The district says online meal applications for the 2026-27 school year are available now through the Washington County School District Food Service page. Families can review the application instructions, fill out the online form and receive results by email. Paper applications are also available through the Child Nutrition office at 811 East Brigham Road, Building B, in St. George.

The Solution to an Unpaid Deficit

Steve Dunham, Washington County School District communications director, said the application process is designed to be simple and private.

“Last year, Washington County School District had more than $64,000 in unpaid school lunch balances,” Dunham said. “We don’t want this to happen to any of our students or their families. The school district has resources to help parents pay for school lunch. It’s a very easy process of filling out an application for free and reduced lunch. This is completely confidential and can be done from our district website in your very own home.”

Dunham said families should consider applying even if they are unsure whether they qualify.

“Even if you don’t qualify, it unlocks support resources for struggling families, and it’s completely confidential,” Dunham said.

Food Service Page

Families can apply through the district’s Food Service page at washk12.org under Free and Reduced-Price Meals. The page also includes application instructions, frequently asked questions and Spanish-language information for families who need it. For parents trying to avoid lunch debt this school year, the best step is to apply early.