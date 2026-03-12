Illegal Immigrant Living In Hurricane Charged with Child Sex Abuse

A man who had been living in the southern Utah community of Hurricane, Utah has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a case involving the alleged production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, 24-year-old Gerardo Aurelio Iturbide, a citizen of Mexico, had been residing illegally in Hurricane when the alleged crimes occurred. Federal prosecutors say the indictment was returned Tuesday, accusing Iturbide of producing and distributing child sexual abuse material involving a teenage girl.

Court documents allege the incident began in November 2025 when Iturbide met three teenage girls in the parking lot of a gas station in Hurricane. Investigators say he later took the girls to a nearby hotel room, where he allegedly provided them with alcohol and sexually abused them.

Prosecutors further allege that Iturbide filmed the abuse and sent the video to a friend through a messaging application, encouraging that person to come to the hotel. Authorities were alerted to the situation after one of the teenagers called 911, prompting a police response.

The case has drawn attention locally because it involves a suspect who had been living in Hurricane, a rapidly growing city in Washington County just outside St. George. Federal officials say Iturbide was in the United States without legal status at the time of the alleged crimes.

Iturbide had already been in custody on state charges prior to the federal indictment. Those charges include unlawful sexual contact with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a child.