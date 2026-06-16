St. George Family Competing on the New Season of American Ninja Warrior

The city of St. George has long been a quiet powerhouse in the world of extreme sports, but the local Beckstrand family is currently taking that reputation to a national television audience. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (ANW) kicked off Season 18 this month with its Western Regional Qualifiers in Las Vegas, and the St. George native athletes—led by reigning Season 17 Champion Kai Beckstrand—delivered jaw-dropping performances that solidified their status as the sport's premier dynasty.

Big Brother

Kai Beckstrand, a 20-year-old EMT from St. George, entered the season carrying the immense pressure of being the defending champion. He answered the call in spectacular fashion during the premier episodes, scaling the towering Mega Wall and securing the fastest time of the night at a blazing 54.99 seconds. His explosive run guaranteed him a direct "bye" into the newly formatted "Tripleheader" round of the Regional Finals.

Listen Here: Brian & Baylee Beckstrand Join Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Luke Smash

Not to be outdone, his 18-year-old brother, Luke Beckstrand, brought his own brand of "Luke Smash" energy to the course. While Luke suffered a surprising slip on the tricky new "Kaleidoscope" obstacle, his unmatched speed leading up to that point allowed him to advance deep into the competition regardless. The brothers continue to train out of their family-owned local gym, anchoring a community of local youth who look up to them.

Sister Speed

The family affair extended even further this season. Their sister, 16-year-old Baylee Beckstrand, made history of her own by hitting her very first main-show buzzer, finishing first overall among the women in her qualifying group and becoming the 34th woman ever to scale the Warped Wall. Meanwhile, family patriarch and local firefighter Brian Beckstrand also took on the course, proving that the athleticism running through St. George is truly a multigenerational force.