What If Your Teenager Can’t Find A job This Summer In Southern Utah?

If your teenager is spending their summer break sleeping in and staring at their phone rather than working a cash register, it might not just be a lack of motivation. Nationally, the teen summer job market is facing historic lows. Data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas shows that summer hiring in the leisure and entertainment industry—the typical bread and butter for young workers—plummeted by roughly 70% compared to last year.

A recent Parents article reports that nationwide teen hiring is projected to reach its weakest level in over 70 years. Experts point to corporate cost-cutting, automated application-tracking systems that screen out inexperienced candidates, and fewer retirements, which keep older workers in entry-level roles.

However, the reality here in Southern Utah looks a little different thanks to our booming tourism and outdoor recreation scene. While big retail and fast-food chains are tightening their belts, local opportunities are still thriving if you know where to look.

Where the Local Gigs Are

If your teen is struggling to get a callback from standard online listings, it’s time to pivot to sectors that cannot be automated.

Lifeguarding and Aquatics: A major bright spot in national data is lifeguarding, with Indeed positions up 78%. Between community pools in St. George, city splash pads, and local resorts, certified lifeguards are always in high demand. Click here to see job openings with St. George City here. Washington City here. Hurricane here.

The Recreation and Camp Sector: Youth sports camps, daycare programs, and summer camps are actively looking for camp counselors and coaches.

The Neighborhood Economy: Traditional gigs like babysitting, lawn care, pet sitting, and tutoring bypass corporate hiring algorithms entirely.

The best strategy for Southern Utah teens right now is stepping away from the keyboard. With local managers often too overwhelmed to sift through online applications, walking into a local business, asking for the manager, and showing face-to-face enthusiasm is still the most effective way to land a job.