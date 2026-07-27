Man Accused of Targeting Youth Campers’ Luggage at La Verkin Hotel

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to steal luggage from youth campers staying at a La Verkin hotel over the holiday weekend.

According to a police booking affidavit cited by KSL, La Verkin police were called Saturday to the Best Western Hotel at 535 North Main Street after camp staff reported seeing a man acting suspiciously in a hallway where children were staying. Staff believed the man was trying to steal luggage from hotel rooms.

Attempted to Blend In

Police later reviewed surveillance video and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Enrique Ibarra. Investigators say the video showed Ibarra attempting to take a large red duffel bag that contained medications. Camp staff estimated the bag and medications were worth more than $1,500. Before officers arrived, staff members allegedly found Ibarra hiding inside a supply closet while wearing a camp staff member’s jacket in what investigators described as an apparent attempt to blend in with the group. Police say he ran from the hotel after being confronted.

Helicopter Utilized to Locate Suspect

Officers from La Verkin police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter searched the area but did not immediately find him. Investigators also reported finding additional backpacks inside the closet and said evidence indicated Ibarra had accessed children’s hotel rooms, including one room allegedly entered with a stolen hotel key. Police also learned Ibarra had allegedly entered another nearby hotel the same day, gone into a room he did not pay for and flooded it, causing several thousand dollars in damage.

Not the First Time

Ibarra was found Sunday morning inside a trailer in La Verkin that did not belong to him. He was charged Monday in 5th District Court with multiple offenses, including aggravated commercial obstruction, burglary of a dwelling, theft, property damage and trespassing.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations unless and until proven in court.