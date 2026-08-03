Here’s Where to Take Your U.S. Flag to Be Retired

Southern Utah residents with faded, torn or weather-damaged American flags have an opportunity to make sure those flags are retired with the dignity they deserve.

The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District will hold its annual Tattered Flag Disposal Event on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Fire Station No. 1, located at 630 N. Highway 91 in Beaver Dam, Arizona. The respectful ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. Arizona time, which is 9:30 a.m. in St. George during daylight saving time.

US Flag Code

Community members may bring flags needing proper disposal to the station through Friday, Aug. 14. Fire district personnel will then join members of American Legion Post 24 from Mesquite, Nevada, to formally retire the collected flags during Saturday’s ceremony. The U.S. Flag Code says an American flag that is no longer a fitting emblem for display should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. The American Legion’s flag-retirement ceremony is intended to honor the flag’s service while ensuring it is not simply thrown away or handled disrespectfully.

Respect For the Flag

If you have or know someone who has an old flag tucked inside a garage, closet, or storage bin, this event provides an appropriate and meaningful way to retire it. Beaver Dam is across the Arizona state line, but it is worth the drive from St. George to take care of this important patriotic duty. The ceremony also offers families an opportunity to teach younger generations that respect for the American flag includes caring for it properly throughout its use—and honoring it when its service is complete.