Look: Photo Gallery From Hurricane Easter Car Show

The Hurricane Valley Rotary Club Easter Car Show always brings out the characters (I guess I'm one of them).

The fun and a bit steamy (seriously, where did this heat come from already?) show featured hundreds of beautiful cars and trucks, including some real head-turners.

Winners (full list is here) include Zachary Wildmann of Hurricane (People's Choice with his 1962 VW Single Cab) and Sheley Customs of Washington (Rodders' Choice with their 1968 Chevy custom Camaro).

attachment-vw loading...

attachment-cam loading...

The HVRC Easter Car Show featured dozens of Chevy Camaros and Corvette's as well as many Ford Mustangs and a group of fully restored and stylized Ford Fairlanes.

Most people who know me know that I'm partial to the Ford Mustang, having owned several during my lifetime (I currently have a burgundy 2006 Mustang Convertible), but a couple of these beautiful classic cars at the show really made me stop and admire.

One of them was a 1962 Corvette convertible, kind of a dark peach and white colored two-seater. I probably wouldn't fit in it -- I'm a big dude, but it would still be fun to own.

But the real eye-popper to me was a 1933 Studebaker Commander with white-wall tires and a rumble seat in the back. It even had a fake machine gun in it, hearkening back to the old mafia days.

I never really had a desire to live back in those days, but if I did this would be the car I'd want to be seen in. What a ride!

Of course, the Easter Car Show featured lots of food trucks and trucks of another type -- restored classic pickups. It seems there is a recent trend to restoring curvy old trucks and a lot of classic car enthusiasts have embraced the trend. You'll see plenty of those in the gallery below.