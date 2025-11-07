When BYU and Texas Tech square off Saturday morning (10 a.m. on 890-92.5 KDXU), it will feature a dream matchup of two of the nation's top 10 teams, fighting for a Big 12 championship.

Emotions will be high, fans will be at fever pitch and a potential berth in the College Football Playoffs may be on the line.

So much to play for, so much to win or lose on one game.

And yet, does it really matter?

It doesn't figure into the grand scheme of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, does it?

Texas Tech team barber Ivan Ortiz probably really hopes his beloved Red Raiders win that game. And yet, Ortiz wants something much more important.

A couple of weeks ago, Ivan's wife, Maddie, was critically injured in a car accident when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a drunk driver.

And while Maddie is likely to eventually make a full recovery, she faces a long road ahead of her, full of surgeries and rehab.

So while BYU fans and Tech fans brace for the game of the year, something more important has emerged.

Both sides want to help Ivan and Maddie.

Here is the situation, in Ivan's own words on his gofundme page: "I’m a licensed barber for Texas Tech Football and for a private studio. My income is based off 100% commission at this time, and I have taken off work to be by Maddie’s side during this difficult time since the accident. We are asking for help to cover medical expenses, travel costs, and basic living expenses as Maddie fights to heal and regain her strength. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and bring hope to our family during our greatest time of need."

Ortiz's gofundme page was struggling at about $5,000 raised toward a $25,000 goal, but a couple of BYU fans shared the link online and support for the page has skyrocketed.

As of Friday at noon, more than $168,000 had been raised for the Ortiz family.

Here are some of the comments on the page (all accompanied by a donation):

Go Cougs, but regardless of the outcome we hope Maddie has a speedy recovery. And may both teams make it into the CFP. Heck, I’d even like to see the Utes make it! -- Dave and Melanie Henserson

Sending love from this Cougar fan in Georgia! Some things are bigger than a football game! -- Linda Gertson

Cougar Nation is cheering your sweet family on!! You’ve got this! -- Dawn Pettit

Sorry for the heartache! Praying your wife is comforted and healed, and that your heart can be lifted! -- Jennifer Larsen

As a Tech fan, it warms my heart to see the response from BYU, other Big 12 schools, and from folks who support institutions that aren't part of the conference. You all make the world a better place. Thank you so much for giving me a little more hope in world. Go, Maddie! -- Christian Mericle

BYU fans love football and really want to beat TT. But, this is bigger than that. Family is the most important thing. All the love to yours. I have faith in Jesus Christ. He lives and will support you through good and bad times. Maybe we can help be his angels just a little today. Keep being the awesome husband and father you are. Hang in there, brother. -- Taylor Rands



There are literally dozens of others like those, but you get the idea.

And Ivan, recognizing the special moment said this: “God is good I’m lost for words, seeing how far our story has touched others during this difficult time,” Ortiz wrote on X on Wednesday. “We’re not prepared for trauma, nor do we know how to handle the situation. I appreciate everyone for the continued prayers and helping us during this time.”

I really love football, always have. But this story helps to remind me that football is not life.

Prayers for Maddie!

