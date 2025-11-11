Could bright red, conservative Utah be sending a Democratic representative to the US Congress?

Under a ruling made today by a district court judge, that just became a very real possibility.

A judge in Northern Utah has thrown out the congressional map recently approved by Republican lawmakers, instead adopting an alternate proposal that creates a Democratic-leaning district ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The decision came on Monday when Dianna Gibson, a district-court judge, ruled that the map passed by the GOP-controlled legislature “unduly favors Republicans and disfavors Democrats.”

Under Utah law, a 2018 voter-approved initiative set stricter standards for how districts can be drawn, prohibiting maps that are clearly designed to benefit one party.

Rather than using the legislature’s plan, Judge Gibson selected a map put forward by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit – namely, League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

That map keeps the heavily Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County largely intact within a single district, rather than splitting it among multiple districts as the GOP plan did.

Currently, Republicans hold all four of Utah’s U.S. House seats — a clean sweep in a state that is generally considered solidly Republican.

The new map, by creating a district with a stronger Democratic base, gives Democrats their best chance in years to win a seat in Utah for the 2026 election.

Republican lawmakers sharply criticized the ruling. Some have called it a case of judicial overreach, with at least one legislator announcing efforts to pursue impeachment of Judge Gibson.