Changes Coming to Marv’s Burgers in Enterprise

After three decades of burgers, fries, and small-town nostalgia, Marv's Drive In is closing in Enterprise. My first taste was last summer when a friend and we drove up JUST for a Marv’s burger & it was incredible!

RETIREMENT AFTER 30 YEARS IN BUSINESS

The owners announced that the restaurant will retire and shut its doors after 30 years of serving Southern Utah. In their public farewell message, they shared that their “official last day” will be Saturday, January 31, and that they’ll be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to stop by one more time.

As for why they’re closing: the reason given is straightforward—the owners are retiring. No additional details (like a relocation, sale, or renovation plan) were included in the announcement as of this week.

NOT JUST ANOTHER BURGER

For locals, Marv’s isn’t just another quick bite; it’s one of those rare, dependable gathering spots that helps a rural town feel connected—where families grab dinner after long days, travelers detour for a classic drive-in meal, and regulars don’t need a menu to order.

ONE LAST TASTE

If you want a final taste, plan for a crowd: posts circulating in local community groups suggest strong turnout leading up to closing day.