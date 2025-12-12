Minor League Hockey In Southern Utah!

A few weeks ago, my chiropractor told me that he’s the trainer for a minor-league team right here in southern Utah! Growing up in Western New York, hockey was as prevalent as pickleball now is in St. George. SO I looked them up & went to a game. If you’re unaware, let me introduce you to the Iron County Yeti.

INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS

The Iron County Yeti have quickly established themselves as Southern Utah's sole Junior A Hockey Club, bringing high-level, competitive ice hockey to the region as members of the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League). Based in Cedar City and playing home games at KJ's Ice Barn in Enoch, the Yeti's mission is to serve as a vital development platform for young players ages 16 to 21 seeking to advance their hockey careers. Many of the guys are from Europe and Canada, and a few are from Utah. The Yeti’s current record is 8-7-0 with decisive wins over the Colorado Fighting Elk, which I saw. The team is intensely focused on community engagement, actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to enhance both its on-ice performance and its local impact.

2 GAME SERIES THIS WEEKEND IN ENOCH

I attended a game last month & the Yeti efficiently handled the Fighting Elk from Colorado. This weekend, they face the Rouge Valley Royals (3-22-0) in Ecoch. Affordable tickets and season packages available. Coming from St. George, I recommend bringing a blanket & a seat cushion. It’s pretty chilly in the arena, although if you are more comfortable, there’s a viewing area through the glass in the heated section. Concessions are available, as is Yeti merchandise for sale. Games are scheduled through the end of February.

