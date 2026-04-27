Study: Voting Adds Years to Life-Expectancy in Utahns

In Utah, we often take pride in our strong sense of community and civic duty. Now, a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Studies suggests that this culture of engagement might actually be the secret to a longer life. The research, co-authored by experts from the University of Pennsylvania and Indiana University, found a startling correlation: older adults who vote have a significantly lower risk of mortality compared to those who stay home.

COST OF VOTING

The 15-year study tracked approximately 7,000 participants and revealed that voters saw a 45% lower mortality risk after five years, a benefit that persisted even 15 years later. For Utahns, this is particularly relevant. According to the Health & Democracy Index, Utah ranks 3rd in the nation for the "Cost of Voting," meaning we have some of the most accessible voting policies in the country, and concurrently ranks 6th for low premature mortality. This "virtuous cycle" suggests that when we make it easier to participate in democracy, our collective health improves.

PHYCOLOGICAL BOOST

Researchers hypothesize that the act of voting provides a "psychological boost." It fosters a sense of belonging and self-efficacy, the feeling that your voice matters. In a state like Utah, where social cohesion is already high due to local and religious involvement, voting acts as a powerful reinforcement of these community bonds. Interestingly, the study found the health benefits remained the same whether a person voted in person or used Utah’s popular mail-in ballot system. It also didn't matter if your preferred candidate won or lost; the mere act of participating was what shielded the heart and mind.

PUBLIC HEALTH RESOURCE

As we look toward the next election cycle, this research frames the ballot box not just as a political tool, but as a public health resource. In Utah, where we value both longevity and liberty, it turns out that casting a vote is one of the healthiest habits you can check off your list.