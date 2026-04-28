Bomb Threat Called Into Crimson Cliffs High School Found to be a Hoax

A Monday afternoon at Crimson Cliffs High School was disrupted by a high-stakes extortion attempt that forced hundreds of students and faculty to evacuate the building. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, an anonymous caller contacted school officials claiming that several explosives had been planted throughout the campus.

PHISHING EXPEDITION

According to Washington County School District Superintendent Richard Holmes, the threat was specific and alarming. The caller, described as having a foreign accent, allegedly demanded $50,000 within 30 minutes, threatening that four bombs would detonate if the money was not delivered. Holmes characterized the incident as a likely "phishing expedition" intended to test the school’s emergency responses.

READ MORE: WCSO PRESS RELEASE ABOUT THE BOMB THREAT

Following established safety protocols, school faculty acted swiftly to move students to the football field. While the atmosphere was tense, the Washington City Police Department, alongside local and federal agencies, conducted a thorough sweep of the premises. By 2:30 p.m., after an initial sweep yielded no suspicious items, students were released for the day.

Impact on Students and Families:

Logistics: School buses were rerouted to Crimson Cliffs Middle School for afternoon pickup.

Belongings: Many students were forced to leave personal items and car keys inside the building; school officials noted these could not be retrieved until Tuesday.

Activities: All after-school programs and sports were canceled to allow the Washington County Bomb Squad and K9 units to complete a secondary safety inspection.

ERR ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION

District Communication Director Steve Dunham emphasized that while the threat is believed to be a hoax, the district will always "err on the side of caution." The Washington City Police Department is continuing its investigation into the origin of the call. Classes at Crimson Cliffs High are scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday, April 28.