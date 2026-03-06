The investigation into the shocking triple homicide in rural Wayne County continues to unfold as more details emerge about the suspect, the victims and the events leading up to the killings. Authorities say 22-year-old Ivan W. Miller of Blakesburg, Iowa is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of three women found in separate locations on March 4.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Investigators have identified the victims as Margaret Oldroyd, 86, Linda Dewey, 65, and Natalie Graves, 34. Oldroyd was found dead inside her home in the small town of Lyman, while Dewey and Graves, who were aunt and niece, were discovered on a hiking trail near the Cockscomb Trailhead off State Route 12 near Torrey, not far from Capitol Reef National Park.

KILLED FOR THEIR CAR & MONEY

According to court documents, investigators believe Miller first killed Oldroyd inside her home and stole her vehicle before driving roughly 10 miles to the trailhead. There, prosecutors say he encountered Dewey and Graves as they arrived to hike and shot them before stealing their Subaru and fleeing the area.

“HAD TO BE DONE”

Authorities say the suspect later admitted the killings were motivated by a desire to steal vehicles and money so he could get back to Iowa after his own truck was disabled when he struck an elk days earlier in the area. In interviews with investigators, Miller allegedly said the killings “had to be done,” according to charging documents.

TRACKED BY TECHNOLOGY

The stolen vehicle was eventually tracked through southern Utah and into neighboring states using license plate reader technology before being located abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Police arrested Miller early on March 5 after a brief search and recovered a handgun, a knife, and bank cards belonging to the victims.

STUNNED COMMUNITY

The killings stunned the small communities of Wayne County, where violent crime is extremely rare. Residents placed ribbons and memorials around town as families mourned the victims, and community leaders called the tragedy heartbreaking for the close-knit area.

RANDOMLY TARGETED

Investigators say there is no evidence the suspect knew any of the victims, and they appear to have been randomly targeted. Miller is currently being held in Colorado and is expected to face extradition to Utah as the investigation continues.

COORDINATED EFFORT

For many in southern Utah, the case has shaken the sense of safety normally felt in rural communities, while also highlighting the coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies that quickly brought the suspect into custody.