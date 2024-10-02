St. George Musical Theater will open the new Performing Arts Campus in the renovated Cinema 6 movie theater later this week with a tribute concert to a pop legend.

The Linda Ronstadt Tribute Concert will run from Thursday, October 3, to Saturday, October 5. Each performance will start at 7:30 p.m. with each ticket costing $38. Promotional material for the show said some of the area’s finest talent will be on display for the PAC’s opening performance.

According to the SGMT website, the new PAC is perfect for smaller productions to take their time in the spotlight.

The website said, “The six studios will be repurposed for concerts, comedy, youth productions, rehearsals, dance studios, a screening hall, and a recording studio. Available for community rentals, the PAC will also host SGMT’s in-house youth program, offering classes and recitals to nurture young performers through quality training and mentoring.”

We interviewed the president of SGMT earlier this year to find out why the PAC is important for the arts in Southern Utah, and why the PAC is opening so close to the new theater for SGMT.

Here’s what we published earlier this year.

Let’s move on to the remodeling of Cinema 6. Bruce Bennett, the president and artistic director of SGMT, said the goal of remodeling the abandoned movie theater is to provide more spaces for the arts to thrive in Southern Utah and could also be used for musicals of smaller scale.

Bennett said, “We are remodeling those six auditoriums in order to support other activities, tribute concerts, smaller musicals, and youth programs along with rental space for other community artists and organizations. It’s an ambitious project, but it’s literally across the street from the new theater, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to create even more artistic space in the community.”

Each of the six auditoriums will have 180 seats while the new theater being built from the ground up will have a 380-seat theater-in-the-round.