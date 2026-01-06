A Pedestrian Has Died in an Early Morning Accident in St. George

A tragic start to the day in St. George has left one person dead following an auto-pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning. The St. George Police Department responded to the scene at the busy intersection of 700 South and River Road just before 6:30 a.m.

INTERSECTION CLOSED

Authorities confirmed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the severity of the accident and the extensive investigation required. The closure caused significant delays for morning commuters and those accessing the nearby hospital. Officers urged the public to find alternate routes throughout the morning as accident reconstruction teams worked to determine the cause of the crash.

NO IDENTITY RELEASED



As of midday, the victim's identity has not been released pending notification to the family, and no charges against the driver have been announced. This heartbreaking incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety and driver vigilance at high-traffic intersections.

LISTEN: Southern U-Talk with Dale Desmond about Pedestrian Safety.

THE INVESTIGATION

Currently, no charges have been filed against the driver, and it is unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the dark, pre-dawn conditions. Police are likely reviewing footage from UDOT traffic cameras and surrounding businesses to determine if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of impact.