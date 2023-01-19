Police Report: Haight Accused of Family Abuse Years Before Murder-Suicide
(Enoch, UT) -- More details are coming out about a tragic murder-suicide in Southern Utah that reverberated through the state. Enoch City Police records appear to show the warning signs of abuse were present years before Michael Haight allegedly killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law at their home on January 4th. It was in back in 2020, Michael was being investigated for possibly abusing his daughter Macie, who was then 14-years-old. Macie told officers her father had assaulted her several times over the years. However, the Enoch City Police Department determined there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Michael. They did consult with the Iron County District Attorney's office.
