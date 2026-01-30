Two Prop 4 Petition Signing Events Set

For those interested in adding their names to the petition to bring Proposition 4 back to the ballot this November, there are a few upcoming events to know about.

Sapp Bros. in Toquerville Saturday, January 31st, 1-3 pm. Sunrise Valley Park, Washington City, February 7th, 4pm-5pm. Free donuts!

Proposition 4 was first approved by Utah voters in 2018 by a narrow margin. It created an independent redistricting commission to draft congressional and state legislative maps and included provisions to ban partisan gerrymandering — a practice where politicians draw districts to favor incumbents or a political party.

IN FAVOR

Supporters argue it protects fair representation and voter choice. Before Prop 4, legislators had sole control over redistricting — a clear conflict of interest that critics say allowed politicians to pick their voters rather than voters picking their representatives. Proponents contend that independent criteria and transparency can improve public trust in elections and reduce political polarization.

Recent polling shows that a solid majority of Utah voters — nearly two-thirds — still support Prop 4 and its mission to curb partisan influence in map-drawing, including among some Republicans.

Court decisions have reinforced Prop 4’s legal strength. In 2024 the Utah Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature could not unilaterally alter a voter-approved reform, affirming voters’ right to reform government through initiatives.

AGAINST

Opponents — including many Republican legislators — say redistricting should ultimately remain the role of the elected Legislature, accountable to voters. Some critics argue that independent commissions can weaken legislative authority and obscure accountability.

There’s also political pushback over how courts have handled maps under Prop 4 enforcement, with some arguing judges and independent groups have too much influence over the final maps, potentially advantaging one party.