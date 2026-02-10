How To Protest Appropriately in Washington County Schools

In Utah, student walkouts over immigration enforcement have recently intensified, with hundreds from schools like West High and Taylorsville High participating in demonstrations.School officials are reminding students that there is an appropriate and inappropriate way to protest. While the Supreme Court’s Tinker ruling ensures students do not "shed their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gate," school districts emphasize that these rights are not absolute when they disrupt the educational environment. But these demonstrations are not limited to northern Utah.

FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS PROTECTED

Steve Dunham, Communicatin Director with the Washington County School District, told KDXU's Dale Desmond on Southern U-Talk this morning that there's an appropriate and inappropriate way to gther to demonstrate a walk out. "We ask them to gather on the sidewalk outside the school in a safe place. Then when they're done, please come back in and we'll get you back to class."

Dunham also points out that school is still in session. "It will be marked as an absence but parents are welcome to call and excuse them if they wish."

"We don't want to infringe on their first ammendment rights."

FROM THE RULE BOOK

For students in Washington County and across Utah, school officials and legal advocates highlight three appropriate ways to protest without facing severe disciplinary action or safety risks:

Symbolic Speech and Apparel: Under First Amendment protections, students can wear political buttons, armbands, or t-shirts with messages (e.g., criticizing federal policy) provided they aren't vulgar or promoting illegal acts. The ACLU of Utah notes that even with "Flag Display" laws (HB77), students retain the right to wear accessories depicting various flags. Organized Forums and Off-Hours Activism: Districts like Ogden and Salt Lake City urge students to protest outside of school hours. Planning events before or after school, or during lunch in designated areas, prevents "instructional loss" and safety hazards like marching near busy traffic. Constructive Civic Engagement: Many educators suggest "sanctioned open forums," letter-writing campaigns to lawmakers, or classroom presentations as protected ways to use a student's voice.

LISTEN HERE: WCSD's STEVE DUNHAM ON SOUTHERN U-TALK

The Legal Catch: A walkout is generally not considered protected speech because it involves missing school. While Utah districts cannot punish students more harshly because of their message, they can—and often do—issue unexcused absences or standard "ditching" penalties to maintain order and safety.