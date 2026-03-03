Washington County School District Bus Driver Cited

In a rare enforcement action highlighting ongoing concerns about distracted driving, a Washington County School District bus driver was cited by police this week after they were found using a cellphone to record video while driving.

NO CELL PHONE USE

According to the police report, the incident unfolded when a video of the driver pulling out their phone to record a crash scene on Snow Canyon Parkway last week, while the bus was in motion, was shared on social media and later forwarded to law enforcement.

STATE CODE VIOLATED

“Police tells KDXU News, “We made contact with the driver, and they were cited for violating Utah Code 41-6a-1716 (wireless communication device use—recording video while operating a vehicle).” While details about the driver’s identity haven’t been released, the citation underscores strict rules around cell-phone use behind the wheel.”

WITH STUDENTS ONBOARD, STAKES ARE EVEN HIGHER

State law in Utah forbids drivers from manually using a cellphone to record video or otherwise interact with handheld wireless devices while operating a vehicle, with limited exceptions such as reporting emergencies. For professional drivers, especially those transporting children, the stakes are even higher: using a phone while driving contributes to distracted driving, a widely recognized road safety risk.

FOCUS ON THE ROAD

School bus operators are generally expected to keep their focus on the road and their passengers, with policies typically prohibiting the use of personal electronic devices while the bus is in motion. Though onboard camera recordings used for safety monitoring are standard, they are not the same as a driver taking out their own phone to record.

This incident serves as a reminder that distracted driving laws apply to all motorists and that even school bus drivers are not above the rules when it comes to road safety.