(St. George, UT) -- The American Red Cross of Utah is asking residents in Southern Utah to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada, said the regions impacted by Ian are suffering from a blood shortage. Blood drives are set to take place in St. George today, tomorrow and Monday. Those who want to donate can find the exact date and times of drives at redcrossblood-dot-org.