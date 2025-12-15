Help Southern Utah Families; Be a Salvation Army Bell Ringer

Major Bob Schmig with the St. George Salvation Army Outpost stopped by to chat with Dale Desmond Monday morning about the shortage of bell ringers locally for the annual kettle collection drive. Schmig says the shortage this year isn’t unlike other years & understands that the holidays get busy. But the website process to sign up to be a bell ringer is easy & can be shared with civic, church & friend groups, and families can get involved too. “Any kids under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult, but it’s a good way to make children aware of other needy families in Southern Utah.

SHINY DONATIONS

Schmig has been with the Salvation Army for 25 years & has seen some very generous donations. In 2004, while serving in Hawaii, an anonymous donor dropped 2 1-oz gold coins into a kettle, which was valued at about $440 per oz. (Today, gold is trading at $4330 per oz.) Another time, Schmig recalls that a coin collector donated several hundred vintage Canadian dimes made of pure silver. A donation worth over $900, and was used to bring a large amount of help to needy families at that time.



CELEBRITY BELL RINGERS



Semi-local singer Post Malone is one of several celebrities to play a vital role in amplifying the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, providing the high-profile visibility necessary to "Rescue Christmas" for millions. High-profile supporters often include actors, musicians, and athletes like Candace Cameron Bure, Dolly Parton, and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who leverage their platforms to encourage donations.

The most visible endorsement is often the nationally televised halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game, which officially launches the campaign. Celebrities frequently participate in "bell-ringing" events at Red Kettles, bringing media attention to the cause, or use their social media to advocate for the Army’s year-round services, which fund food, shelter, and disaster relief. Their participation inspires others to give back and highlights the tangible impact that donations have on vulnerable families in their local communities. You never know if Post Malone might stop by your store as a volunteer bellringer and drop off a donation.

READ MORE Sign up here to be a Salvation Army Bell Ringer.