A recent scam has popped up in southern Utah and you may have been unwittingly helping the scammers out.

As with most scams, these folks prey on the kindhearted and your sympathy for others. The alleged perpetrators have been setting up booths at local grocery stores and asking for donations or selling marked up items for "Stand For The Silent."

Here's a statement from the Washington County School District:

"We wanted to let you know that a group (pictured) is popping up at different locations throughout our community claiming to raise funds for our schools and for our school district. THIS IS FALSE. We feel strongly this is unethical and immoral. They have not partnered with WCSD and they have no authorization to claim they are fundraising for us.

"We cannot verify their claims and we cannot verify what (if any) money is going to the listed charity. We would recommend you do not give to any group reporting to be fundraising for Washington County School District.

"If you truly wish to make a difference with suicide prevention, bullying, or any educational area, please contact the WCSD Foundation directly at 435-986 5151. This is the only way we can guarantee that 100% of your donation will go to the intended cause or program without any administrative fees or commissions removed.

Thank you for your continued support of our students."

This time of year, we all want to help those less fortunate than us and we are to be commended for that. Reaching out to those in need highlights the best in us as human beings.

But let's make sure we don't scammed along the way.