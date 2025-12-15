7 Local Retailers Offering the Best Senior Discounts in Southern Utah.

As discussed on Southern Utah’s Morning News with Dale Desmond today, here are 6 LOCAL Southern Utah retailers offering the best senior discounts, as reported by GoBankRates.com. Savers is in Northern Utah & we’re hoping for a Southern Utah location soon.

Ross

Like Kohl’s, Ross offers a 10% discount every Tuesday for customers over the age of 55. To claim this discount, you will have to ask the associate and show your ID. Ross doesn’t generally offer other discounts, making the extra 10% off a great way to save this holiday season.

Michaels

Michaels gives seniors over the age of 55 a 10% discount on all purchases. This discount applies to sale items, giving you the ability to stack extra savings on top of lower-priced items. One stipulation of the discount is that you must register through your Michaels Rewards account, which is free to use.

Savers

Savers is another great retailer with a senior discount. Every Tuesday, seniors over the age of 55 can save 30% off their purchase. The discount excludes red tags. However, the discount can vary by location, making it important to check the location you’re visiting before shopping.

Goodwill

Tuesday is senior day at Goodwill. Seniors over the age of 55 can take 10% off their entire purchase. If you are looking for pre-loved gifts for the holidays, head to Goodwill and take advantage of their senior discount.

The UPS Store

The UPS Store offers exclusive senior discounts for AARP members, including 5% off domestic and international UPS shipping and 15% off other eligible products and services. If you need to print pictures or mail something, be sure to ask for the senior discount at The UPS Store. It’s important to note that this discount is reserved for AARP members.

Walgreens

Walgreens holds a senior day once a month, where seniors over the age of 55 can get up to 20% off on the first Tuesday of every month. While there are restrictions on the type of products that qualify, using this discount can be a great way to save on cards, candy and other small gifts. To use this discount, you must be a member of the myWalgreens rewards program.