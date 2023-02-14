Snow in Dixie? It Happens. Occasionally. Stay Inside

I looked out my studio window moments ago and what did I see? No. not popcorn popping on an apricot tree, but rather little white flakes of frozen precipitation.

I am writing this mid-storm, so I don't know if it's going to stick and if we'll have little St. George front yard armies of snowmen or not. That remains to be seen.

But I can tell you that it does snow in St. George. Every once-in-awhile.

This post by Washington County Sheriff's Office tells you all you need to know:

"Winter driving conditions warning. It is snowing heavily on the northern sections of I15 and SR 18 in Washington County, with reported slide offs and accidents. Please drive with caution. (The photo was taken from the passenger seat, we do not recommend taking photos while driving.)"

My friend Milt sent me this shot from up the road in Enterprise:

And here's one from traffic watcher Chaice Moyes from a snowy Black Ridge.:

And I took these two from outside the KDXU studio. It's hard to tell from the pix, but it is definitely snowing out there.

So just some things to keep in mind as it looks like we're getting our once-a-year snowstorm.

1. If you don't have to go anywhere, stay home. We suck at snow driving down here in the south of Utah.

2. Rear-wheel drive turn opposite of a skid, front-wheel drive turn into the skid.

3. It's going to melt fast. Make your snowman now, have your snowball fight as soon as possible and lay out that snow angel immediately.

4. Don't eat yellow snow.

Really, the best advice in a snow storm isn't just a southern Utah thing. If you don't have to go anywhere, just stay inside. Avoid higher elevations, forget about the Black Ridge or Enterprise. In fact, a cozy fireplace sounds just about right.