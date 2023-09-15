Got A Weather Question About St. George? Here’s The Answer

While doing some research for a story I recently published on precipitation totals, I found this really cool website that answers, well, anything you could want to know about weather in St. George.

The website is put up by weather-us.com and I was actually stumped while trying to come up with a question about St. George weather that wasn't on their Frequently Asked Questions list.

Here's a sampling:

What is the wettest month in Saint George? The month with the most rainfall in Saint George is March , when the rain falls for 8.3 days and typically aggregates up to 0.98" of precipitation .

in Saint George is , when the rain falls for and typically aggregates up to of . What is the driest month in Saint George? June is the month with the least rainfall in Saint George, Utah. Rain falls for 1.8 days and accumulates 0.12" of precipitation .

in Saint George, Utah. Rain falls for and accumulates of . What is the most humid month in Saint George? The most humid month is January , with an average relative humidity of 59% .

is , with an average of . How many days does it snow in Saint George? In Saint George, during the entire year, snow falls for 2.4 days and aggregates up to 0.59" of snow .

The site also goes through the year, month-by-month, and describes the weather that a person might experience. For instance, it describes September thusly:

"September experiences a drop in temperature, marking the onset of fall in Saint George. The weather characteristics associated with high temperatures begin to tone down, giving way to mildly warm days and much cooler nights. It's also the phase which brings back the breeze, post the hot and high-temperature summer. September in Saint George, Utah, is marked by a subtle drop in average high-temperatures, transitioning from a tropical 92.3°F in August to a moderately hot 85.1°F."

This site is great, but certainly not the only website with fun weather facts about St. George. Check out extremeweatherwatch, wunderground, and weatherspark (especially if you like graphs).