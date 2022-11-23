Some Cool Stuff Coming Up This Holiday Season in Southern Utah
The holiday season provides plenty of opportunity to take the kids and grandkids out and have some fun. Here are some options:
- · Dickens Christmas Festival – Dixie Convention Center Nov 30 - Dec 3
- · St George Christmas Village – Dec 5. Red Cliffs. 1770 Red Cliffs Drive
- · La Verkin City Winterfest – Dec 5. 5k and 10k race.
- · Baker’s Dozen Half Marathon – Dec 10 in Hurricane
- · Run Run Reindeer – 1 mile run, 10k and 5k. Dec 24 in Ivins UT
- · Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer at Tuacahn Nov 25 – Dec 22
- · Gingerbread Parade – Vernon Worthen Park Dec 19 at 9AM
- · Hurricane City Christmas Festival – Dec 1st and 2nd in Hurricane
- · The Forgotten Carols 2022. Dec 21 at Cox performing arts center
- · Advanced Canyoneering Course – Dec 9 & 10 at Adventure Plus on Bluff St
- · Breakfast with Santa – Dec 3 at Red Cliffs. 1770 Red Cliffs Drive
- · The Capstone 50k. Dec 3. 10k loop. Change directions with each 10k you complete. “Scenic”. Starts at 7 PM
- · Winterfest – Rocky Vista University. Dec 3 at 4 PM
- · Farmers Market – Dec 3 and Dec 10th Vernon Worthen Park.
- · Up & Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Fesital – Jan 12-14 at Staheli Farms
And if you want to cut down your own Christmas tree, go here: Dixie National Forest Permits are available now through Dec. 23.
To obtain information and purchase Christmas and holiday tree permits in person, from Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., go to Public Lands Information Center located at 345 East Riverside Drive or call 435-688-3200.